Foundry Partners LLC Buys 282,197 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,197 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VEREIT worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VEREIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VEREIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VEREIT by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VER opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

