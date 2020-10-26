Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 31,093 Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,093 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Cryoport as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 1.32. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

