Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 117,667 Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In related news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,344.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $1,326,613.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Plug Power Inc has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $19.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.