Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after buying an additional 151,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 155,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,988 shares during the period.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Geeslin sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $142,256.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,583 shares of company stock worth $2,005,097. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

