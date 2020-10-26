Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 47,941 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Omnicell worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after acquiring an additional 97,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL opened at $84.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

