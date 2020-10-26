Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FOJCY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FOJCY stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

