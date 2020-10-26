Fortive (FTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Fortive has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $66.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. Fortive has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

In related news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

