Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 198.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,096 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVE opened at $4.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $286.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

