Fiserv (FISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.33 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FISV opened at $101.18 on Monday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

