FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

