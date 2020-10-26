FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.48 million.

Get FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) alerts:

Shares of FSV opened at C$170.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$83.36 and a 52-week high of C$184.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In other FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) news, Director Brendan Calder sold 1,300 shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total value of C$206,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,756 shares in the company, valued at C$754,254.04. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.50, for a total transaction of C$174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,014,000. Insiders sold a total of 13,456 shares of company stock worth $2,288,113 over the last ninety days.

About FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.