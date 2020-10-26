First Solar (FSLR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSLR opened at $85.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $87.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

