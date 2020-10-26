First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

FMBI stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after buying an additional 501,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after buying an additional 305,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after buying an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

