First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18, RTT News reports. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

