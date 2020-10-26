First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 618,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 177,658 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.