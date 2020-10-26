First Foundation (FFWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FFWM opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.