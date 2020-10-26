First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

First Financial stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $486.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

