First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF opened at $9.13 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $895.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.