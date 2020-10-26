FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 315,794 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 3.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $75,261,000 after acquiring an additional 187,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,365,985 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 11.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,585 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,787 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

