Financial Review: Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) & Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Capital City Bank Group and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capstar Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. Capstar Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Capstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 16.59% 9.29% 0.97% Capstar Financial 16.58% 7.36% 0.94%

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 2.20 $30.81 million $1.83 11.90 Capstar Financial $115.82 million 2.06 $22.42 million $1.31 8.31

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Capstar Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

