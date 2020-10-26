Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $28.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

FITB stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

