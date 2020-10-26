Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Fiserv by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
