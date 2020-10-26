Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Fiserv by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

