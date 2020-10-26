Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $593.28 on Monday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $620.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.54.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

