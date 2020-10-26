Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

