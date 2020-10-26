Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 13,039 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 953,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 137,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 110,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBMK opened at $26.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.