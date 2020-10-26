Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 119 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $579.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $299.22 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

