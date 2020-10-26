Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $303.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

