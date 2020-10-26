Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 374,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,804 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $87.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

