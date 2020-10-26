Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. 140166 lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

