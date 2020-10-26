Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,481,000 after purchasing an additional 302,213 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 511,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $5,606,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.