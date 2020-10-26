Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $218,000 in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 35,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

