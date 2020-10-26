Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $212,000 in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in ICON Public by 3.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 18.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 33,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public stock opened at $194.35 on Monday. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.90.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities downgraded ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

