Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $156,000 in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. New Street Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NYSE AMX opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

