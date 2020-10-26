Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,363,000 after purchasing an additional 483,411 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $115.25 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

