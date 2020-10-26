Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $537.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.93 and a 200-day moving average of $412.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

