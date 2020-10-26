Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $817,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

