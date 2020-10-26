Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $133.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.