Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

