Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.79 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.