Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $79,500,000. Aperimus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 61.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 65.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,608,000 after acquiring an additional 52,143 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $367.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

