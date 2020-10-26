Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

