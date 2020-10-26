Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

