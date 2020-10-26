Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.17 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,956. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

