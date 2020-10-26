Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $484.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.17. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total transaction of $4,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,768. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

