Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,862,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 456.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $325.76 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.60 and a 200 day moving average of $308.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

