Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1,943.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 77,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in AT&T by 14.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 971,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 123,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE T opened at $27.57 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

