Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 3,786 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 236.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $251.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 156.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $268.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

