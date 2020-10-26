Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 292 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,084 shares of company stock valued at $22,847,518. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

