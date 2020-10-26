Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 2,081 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,387 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $87.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $457.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $91.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

