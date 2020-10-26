Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 1,209 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $128.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

